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Let's Talk About Depopulation Theories: Population Reduction, Event 201, Georgia Guidestones, 5G & Graphene [HelioWave]
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4591 views • October 24, 2021
Let's Talk About Depopulation Theories: Population Reduction, Event 201, Georgia Guidestones, 5G & Graphene [HelioWave]
https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f/Depopulation_2:8
Tonight, we are going to discuss depopulation theories. Now, these theories have been around for a while but unfortunately, they are beginning to not seem so far-fetched. These theories will include a review of politician’s & other public figures favorite talking point - population reduction.
Typically, they refer to this when discussing climate change and saving the planet. However, as with everything else, it is entirely disingenuous. We will also talk about Event 201 pandemic simulations and the Georgia Guidestone’s.
From there – we have to get into the controversial part. You will see various clips of medical opinions regarding the vaccine, graphene, sterilization theories, and concerns regarding 5G technology.
To finish up I will give my thoughts on what is going on & what I believe this is all about. Time stamps are in the pinned comment.
If you like the content, like, comment, and subscribe.
____________________
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA
https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f/Depopulation_2:8
Tonight, we are going to discuss depopulation theories. Now, these theories have been around for a while but unfortunately, they are beginning to not seem so far-fetched. These theories will include a review of politician’s & other public figures favorite talking point - population reduction.
Typically, they refer to this when discussing climate change and saving the planet. However, as with everything else, it is entirely disingenuous. We will also talk about Event 201 pandemic simulations and the Georgia Guidestone’s.
From there – we have to get into the controversial part. You will see various clips of medical opinions regarding the vaccine, graphene, sterilization theories, and concerns regarding 5G technology.
To finish up I will give my thoughts on what is going on & what I believe this is all about. Time stamps are in the pinned comment.
If you like the content, like, comment, and subscribe.
____________________
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQz2mfNuvQsmqmVw1i1XUnw
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cPJa5W4MmhQj/
[email protected]
www.heliowaveproductions.com
www.subscribestar.com/heliowave
Pay Pal:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=7TVGAUDQJ832U&source=url
Copyright-free music by COAG – visit their channel here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA
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