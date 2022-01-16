© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patel Patriot on The Accelerating Plan | MSOM Ep. 416
Follow
3
Share
Report
260 views • January 16, 2022
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Patel Patriot about the vaccine revelations such as the project veritas #ExposeFauci documents and DOD vaccine that treats all variants. We also showcase the new “Devolved” documentary based on Patel’s research.
https://Devolution.Link
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
https://Devolution.Link
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.