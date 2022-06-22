Ep. 726 – Bishop Goes To War With Catholic School For Supporting LGBTQ And Black Lives Matter

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We start in Massachusetts, where an area bishop is actually taking a stand for the Catholic Church when it comes to Catholic schools proudly displaying the Pride and Black Lives Matter flags on school grounds.
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