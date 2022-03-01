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Grand Jury Day 4 Excerpt Featuring Prof Sucharit Bhakdi,. Submitting Evidence, Emotional Result
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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Grand Jury Day 4 Excerpt Featuring Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, Submitting Evidence, Emotional Result

https://rumble.com/vw5shl-grand-jury-day-4-excerpt-featuring-prof-sucharit-bhakdi-submitting-evidence.html

The link to Grand Jury Day 4 the is given here

https://odysee.com/@SoundgrounderMusic:c/Grand-Jury-Day-4-online-Includes-Sucharit-Bhakdi_Mike-Yeadon:7

Follow the full sessions on:- Social Media Channel, Odysee.com

Original Link
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-4-online:4?r=8oH4qisJjWUhqCWZcX4RJcMitk8Wcye4

The full length video of this session is 5hrs 50m in duration and can be found here as well as in the description.

Explanation Grand Jury, A Model Proceeding. Some say preparation for the Imminent... Nuremberg Trials Mk II

A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modelled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.

By presenting a complete picture of the factual situation, including the geopolitical and historical background, the trial aims to raise awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.

Livestream links & more:
https://grand-jury.net
----------------------------------------

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Grand Jury, Day Four
Keywords
grand juryday fourprofessor sucharit bhakdi
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