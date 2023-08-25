Create New Account
Christian Nations, Part 3 -- The Ten Commandments
Fritz Berggren
Published 16 hours ago

We have talked about borders, a homogenous ethnic population, and now we need to look at Law.  The Law for a Christian Nations is the Ten Commandments.  This is the covenant for the nations -- a nation living by the Ten Commandments is blessed.  Those violating the Ten Commandments incur many curses.

Here's a precis on that: https://bloodandfaith.com/2023/05/03/the-role-of-the-ten-commandments/

Covenant For Tha Nations Bible Study.


lawten commandmentschristian nations

