Christian Nations, Part 3 -- The Ten Commandments

We have talked about borders, a homogenous ethnic population, and now we need to look at Law. The Law for a Christian Nations is the Ten Commandments. This is the covenant for the nations -- a nation living by the Ten Commandments is blessed. Those violating the Ten Commandments incur many curses.
Here's a precis on that: https://bloodandfaith.com/2023/05/03/the-role-of-the-ten-commandments/
Covenant For Tha Nations Bible Study.
