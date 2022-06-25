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Silent War Ep. 6229: Roe V Wade OVERTURNED! Redflag GUNCONTROL LAW, NY'ers Guns Restored!
Dustin Nemos
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451 views • June 25, 2022

In this episode of The Silent War:Breaking: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark opinion.


Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Signs Proclamation Ending Abortion in State.


Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces Abortions Are Illegal in Texas.


Supreme Court ruling limits paths for journalists to hold federal officers accountable.


Supreme Court Rules New York’s Concealed-Carry Gun Law Is Unconstitutional.


“Nothing Changes Today” – Lawless NYC Mayor Eric Adams Promises to Ignore Supreme Court Ruling on Concealed Gun Laws.


The CDC Just Pushed Fake News on Covid Child Mortality.


99 + food facilities destroyed and counting.


Missouri Attorney General Files Landmark Lawsuit Against Biden for Colluding with Big Tech — Evidence from The Gateway Pundit Plays Major Role in Case.


US Сongress passes major bipartisan gun control law.



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newsgun rightsnrasecond amendmentfirearmsscotussupreme courtred flag lawsabortionbreaking news2nd amendmentroe v wadepro choicepro lifebreakingabortion rightsdustin nemosnemos news networkoverturnedfederal gun controlstate gun control
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