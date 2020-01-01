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New Year’s Eve Call In Special: Top Events Of 2019 - War Room Full Show
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27 views • January 01, 2020
It's the New Year's Eve special as we take calls on the top stories and events of 2019. We also cover the attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq and Tom Pappert joins to break the story on the U.N. plan for gun confiscation. Alex Jones joins to talk about subliminal messages on television. Owen Shroyer makes predictions for 2020 and beyond. Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!
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