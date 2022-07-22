What Happens From Now to Sept 2022 : Brace Yourselves

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58,439 views - Jul
5, 2022 - Adapt 2030 - The author David Dubyne begins talking about the
weather, the record breaking rain storm in Japan 4.7 inches every hour. Off
the charts chemical shortages hit American formers. Shortages for pesticides in
Europe. He goes back in history to the 1500s
describing Dinosaurs. David begins to talk about adapt 2030. There shall be
signs in the sky. Get ready in real time in September. He shows an ad from 1958,
and questions a painting of the disappeared history. The main topic is the
present emphasis on the reset. He questions what has disappeared in history and
what has been rewritten. He talks about the various clouds. Mirror