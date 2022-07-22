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What Happens From Now to Sept 2022 : Brace Yourselves
gocephas
gocephas
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143 views • July 22, 2022

58,439 views - Jul 5, 2022 - Adapt 2030 - The author David Dubyne begins talking about the weather, the record breaking rain storm in Japan 4.7 inches every hour. Off the charts chemical shortages hit American formers. Shortages for pesticides in Europe. He goes back in history to the 1500s describing Dinosaurs. David begins to talk about adapt 2030. There shall be signs in the sky. Get ready in real time in September. He shows an ad from 1958, and questions a painting of the disappeared history. The main topic is the present emphasis on the reset. He questions what has disappeared in history and what has been rewritten. He talks about the various clouds.  Mirror

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dinosaursdavid dubynechemical shortages
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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