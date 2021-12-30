12/29/2021 -- Large M7.3 Earthquake strikes W. Pacific -- "It's that time of year" -EXPECT MORE SOON

Three times a year, Spring equinox almost right down to the day, Winter from late December until mid-late January, and July into August ... three times a year large earthquakes and large volcanic eruptions show a dramatic increase from background levels.Huge blasts from volcanoes throughout history on these three times of year as well as the biggest earthquakes tend to strike.Not on a four season schedule for humans and heat on the surface of the Earth, we are on a 3 season cycle for quakes at the full tilt points of the Earth in Spring , halfway through summer and halfway through winter.There is no such thing as autumn anyways, right? Just spring , summer, and winter. Fall / autumn is relative and a human thing based on food being ripe at this time, and leaves falling off trees going dormant for the coming "REAL" wintertime.TwitchShared from and subscribe to:Dutch Sinse