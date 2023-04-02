SATANIC CONTRACTS: GAY, TRANS, BEYONCÉ'S WITCHCRAFT & AMERICA'S REAL FACE

HOW MANY PROPHECIES WILL JESUS SEND, BEFORE WE AGREE THAT THE WHOLE HEAD IS SICK AND THE BODY IS ROTTING AND DECEIVED? [Isaiah 1] Yah says there are more men in the gay and trans life than America could handle- if the truth were told it is fathers, brothers, pastors, leaders, politics, music, money markets, schools [students & teachers]- IT IS EVERYWHERE that people are nursing desire for their same sex, yet people still refuse to accept it. People are bowing down to famous witches, *DOCTORS WITH CREDENTIALS ARE CUTTING OFF HUMAN BODY PARTS WHILE THE WHOLE WORLD WATCHES, AND AMERICA STILL SAYS GOD BLESS AMERICA. Okay then... let us see if He will.

