Zionist Bombing for the 'HELL of it' - Aftermath of the Israeli Airstrike on a Civil Defense Headquarters just North of Rafah in the Southern Gaza Strip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on a Civil Defense headquarters just north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Demons will do demon things.

Because of this bombing, the Egypt checkpoint was closed again, not sure for how long.


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

