The Crazy Has Just Begun

This Stuff Is Not Going To Stop
* Tyranny feeds off itself; it never voluntarily relinquishes power.
* The cannibalistic left will eat itself alive as we divest from them.
* Eventually they’re going to need (more) victims.
* Tyrants destroy any objective truth.
* Anything anchored in reality needs to be dismantled and replaced with gubment.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v3a1bvw-trumps-surprising-announcement-ep.-2071-08212023.html
