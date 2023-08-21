Create New Account
The Crazy Has Just Begun
Son of the Republic
532 Subscribers
71 views
Published Yesterday

This Stuff Is Not Going To Stop

* Tyranny feeds off itself; it never voluntarily relinquishes power.

* The cannibalistic left will eat itself alive as we divest from them.

* Eventually they’re going to need (more) victims.

* Tyrants destroy any objective truth.

* Anything anchored in reality needs to be dismantled and replaced with gubment.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v3a1bvw-trumps-surprising-announcement-ep.-2071-08212023.html

Keywords
activismcommunismsocialismdan bonginoinsanityliberalismfascismtyrannyidiocracydestructionmarxismprogressivisminfiltrationleftismideologysubversionradicalismtotalitarianismauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismcorporatismmadnesscrazinesswokeism

