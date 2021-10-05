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Oct 4th- Canadian Paramedic Whisssstleblows The TRUE Reality
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201 views • October 05, 2021
Thomas would like to tell Canadians what he is seeing and experiencing on the front lines of being a paramedic over the past 18 months and it is NOT GOOD. He wants his fellow Canadians to know the truth.
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**My show is 100% supporter funded please consider donating to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected]
*Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens https://odessa1.towergarden.ca . When you buy one for prepping you also support my show:) as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's largest growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
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