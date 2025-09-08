Illusion of World’s Financial System and Elites’ Total Control via Currency - David Morgan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a silent storm building beneath the U.S. financial system, and most Americans are oblivious. It’s paramount we get out of debt and be as self-reliant as possible. These critical topics are discussed in detail by David Morgan, a precious metals analyst and critic of the monetary system. David talks about the transcendent qualities of money, the illusion of the world's financial system, and the total control exerted over the global population through currency. He also touches on debt, living within your means, and how the debasement of a financial system - like what we’ve seen in America with extreme debt and reckless spending - can lead to the collapse of an entire civilization. “When you lie about money, you’ll lie about anything,” David points out. There may be no stopping the Great Reset, but we can conduct our personal lives with integrity and honesty.
TAKEAWAYS
Debt is dangerous
Dishonest scales are an abomination to the Lord (Proverbs 11:1)
When people understand how unfair the financial system is, they are less inclined to participate in the game
The whole financial system is based upon the concept of doing something for nothing
