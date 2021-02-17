Matthew 5:10-12”Blessed Are the Persecuted”

Well it has been a wonderful study in the attitudes of discipleship. These attitudes should be pursued in order to live out the life God has called us to live. This next part of our study now tells us that by living out all the things we have just looked at, we will be persecuted by the world. Many come to this part of scripture and skip over it. Nobody wants to be persecuted, no one wants to suffer, but Jesus went through it, all of His disciples went through it, why would one think that if he or she is a believer, that they would avoid it? In this world, Christians will be persecuted. The good news is Jesus has overcome the world for us.