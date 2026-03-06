Bondi & Patel Linked to Epstein? Conflict of Interest Questions | Dave Hodges

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Political analyst Dave Hodges rejoins the program to discuss his findings linking Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to the Epstein scandal. His revelations have been missed, unsurprisingly, by the mainstream media and represent what he argues is a serious conflict of interest related to the Epstein case.

In this conversation, Dave walks through the connections he uncovered, why he believes they matter, and how they could affect the broader understanding of the Epstein network and the unanswered questions surrounding it.

We also discuss Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and the continual stream of scandals related to the operation of the organization, including the controversy and questions surrounding the reported death of Charlie Kirk.

You can follow Dave Hodges at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com

