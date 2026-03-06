BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bondi & Patel Linked to Epstein? Conflict of Interest Questions | Dave Hodges
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
727 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
638 views • 3 days ago

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 20%

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Protect Your Assets with a company you can trust – Get the private price list at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Political analyst Dave Hodges rejoins the program to discuss his findings linking Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to the Epstein scandal. His revelations have been missed, unsurprisingly, by the mainstream media and represent what he argues is a serious conflict of interest related to the Epstein case.

-

In this conversation, Dave walks through the connections he uncovered, why he believes they matter, and how they could affect the broader understanding of the Epstein network and the unanswered questions surrounding it.

-

We also discuss Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and the continual stream of scandals related to the operation of the organization, including the controversy and questions surrounding the reported death of Charlie Kirk.

-

You can follow Dave Hodges at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
epsteinpatelbondi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sip your way to better gut health with these science-backed, fermented beverages

Sip your way to better gut health with these science-backed, fermented beverages

Willow Tohi
American Teenagers Are Sleeping Less: Study

American Teenagers Are Sleeping Less: Study

Coco Somers
How your diet speaks volumes about your health—and how to listen

How your diet speaks volumes about your health—and how to listen

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Morgan S. Verity
The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

Coco Somers
The magnesium gap: Why your health depends on looking beyond the breakfast bowl

The magnesium gap: Why your health depends on looking beyond the breakfast bowl

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy