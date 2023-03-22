https://gettr.com/post/p2c8cfxbf43

03/21/2023 During an interview on Conservative Daily Podcast, Ava Chen used the Lady May yacht purchase as an example to expose the cheap lies of the SEC and DOJ: They claimed that Lady May was purchased with the proceeds of a fraudulent scheme GTV in 2020, yet the yacht was bought in 2017. This is not even logical in the timeline.

03/21/2023 Ava Chen参加“保守派每日播报”(Conservative Daily)节目时，以Lady May游艇的购买为例，戳破了证券交易委员会和司法部的低级谎言：他们声称Lady May是在2020年GTV所谓“骗局”中诈骗所得购买的，然而，该游艇在2017年已经完成了购买。这在时间线上都不合逻辑。



