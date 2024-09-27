BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LIVE - Exclusive With Dr. Chris Martenson Of Peak Prosperity! From Medical Fascism, To Financial Warfare & A New 21st Century Slavery. Survival Guide 101!
7 months ago

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


This week has featured absolutely blockbuster special guests on The Shannon Joy Show.


We welcomed Peter Schiff on Tuesday, then the great Catherine Austin Fitts on Wednesday and TODAY we feature Dr. Chris Martenson of Peak Prosperity! @chrismartenson


I have wanted to interview Chris ever since meeting him at a Brownstone Institute retreat hosted by Jeffrey Tucker over a year ago. He is the quintessential Renaissance Man, formally educated in many disciplines like economics & finance and the sciences of energy & nuerotoxicolgy, but also an observer, researcher, teacher, philosopher, organizer, anthropologist, podcaster and entrepreneur! @brownstoneinst @jeffreyatucker


Most importantly - Chris was a courageous truth teller and warrior for freedom during the Dark Days of COVID 19 Lockdowns and the rollout of the kill shots. His COVID video series garnered in excess of 40 million views and helped millions better understand, adapt, and prepare for the chaos of 2020.


Dr. Chris Martenson was courageous enough to speak out then and has much to say about NOW and what is on the horizon for America. He is not an ivory-tower economist, but a researcher and educator at heart and teaches regular people how to apply life empowering concepts through his publications, podcasts and website www.peakproperity.com.


Let’s learn from him today!

Show Resources:


Follow Dr. Martenson on Twitter: @chrismartenson


Subscribe to learn at Peak Prosperity:

www.peakprosperity.com


Learn more about Crash Course:

https://peakprosperity.com/courses/crashcourse/


Watch Beneath Sheep’s Clothing:

https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie

Please Support Our Sponsors:


Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


Check out Patriot Mobile TODAY! The LEADING Christian, conservative telecom company and the very definition of parallel economies. SWITCH today at www.patriotmobile.com/joy and use the promo code JOY for a FREE month of service!!


The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!!

This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy

