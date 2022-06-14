Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio Prevent And Reverse Arthritis 6/13/22

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





Air Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing arthritis. Stating that each year Americans spend $626.8 billion on treating the symptoms. Stating that people can prevent and reverse arthritis through lifestyle changes and supplementation. Contending that all people should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.

Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss about a study of a form of vitamin E found in nuts. Called gamm-tocopherol this form of vitamin E can help prevent asthma attacks by reducing airway inflammation. Researchers from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine gave volunteers gamma-tocopherol or a placebo. Finding those in the gamma-tocopherol group had less inflammation and lower levels of mucins. Proteins that affect the stickiness of mucus. People who have asthma have been found to have higher levels of mucins.

Callers

Anna has questions about the Kids Toddy product.

Leslie's cat has chronic ear and sinus infections.

Ralph has two questions first he asks about a venus ulcer on his foot. Second he has bone on bone arthritis in his knees.

Debbie has a dry cough and has been told she has fluid in her lungs.











