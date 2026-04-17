HOW TO... JAIL BREAK !!

When FEMA starts rounding up all Mike Adams fans, this might be a handy tactic to remember. However don't play the "Thin Lizzy" song as you do this it might give the game away.

Lookout for the the small guy, that takes the guards gun off him just before he runs out of the gate.

Nobody actually gets shot, he just points the gun.

Source Jim Crenshaw on Bitchute.





