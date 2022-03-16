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OUR JOURNEY (Episode 1) Lemonade
This is the first in series of videos about people from around the world creating a more kind and balanced existence. In the first episode, making lemonade means we take what we have learned and begin making something new and more positive. This will be a move to a more holistic way of living.
The citizens council desires for humanity to live in peace and harmony with the world while respecting the sanctity of life.
#homestead #farming #orchard #holistic society #5dearth #off grid #vegetarian Original Air Date: August 26, 2020