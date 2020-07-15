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SCAM-demic: Florida Inflates “Record” Test Results 11 Times Higher Than Actual
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15 views • July 15, 2020
Not only were 6% positive test results reported as 76% and 9.8% reported as 98%, many test sites were recorded by state health officials as 100% positive. Even worse, CDC says anyone with ordinary cold or flu will test positive for COVID. So much for the “surge” in cases. And, Texas increases regulations even though COVID deaths are 1/3 to 1/4 of the previous years’ flu deaths.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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