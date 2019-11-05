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Infowars Confronts Hillary Clinton Face To Face In Austin Texas - War Room Full Show
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14 views • November 05, 2019
Big milestone for The War Room today as we launch the broadcast out of a brand new War Room studio. This is in thanks to the great audience and their support at Infowars Store. Great guests in studio include the gentlemen who sat front row and shouted down Hillary Clinton at her last event as well as Joey Gibson and Carmen Estel from Patriot Prayer. Owen also has multiple major announcements to make on air, a can't miss broadcast. By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!"
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