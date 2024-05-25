Create New Account
Doctors Urge Everyone To NOT get Any Jabs with the incoming “Bird Flu“ Plandemic
Published 14 hours ago

Round 2 of the Global Genocide Agenda (Agenda 2030) - How many N.P.C's will run to get the Genocide Jab this time around. Get ready for crowded mortuaries and whatever else the psychopaths have install  for us - this round will be murder, with the pedal to the metal, full steam ahead, tyranny on steroids

Oh Yeh - the latest iPhone will be coming out, so it's all good.

vaccinenwocovid

