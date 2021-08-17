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Dr. Ryan Cole Utah Conference Covid 2105
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50 views • August 17, 2021
Dr. Ryan Cole, Expert Clinical Pathologist, speaking at a State of Utah-sponsored conference, focused on data not politics
PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCEMENT - We are past the pandemic phase. This is a Vitamin D deficiency pandemic! Vitamin D, the essential pro-hormone, will stop a Cytokine Storm.
Risk Factors, masks are insanity, the best 'mask' is a healthy immune system, normal flu seasons are actually related to Vitamin D deficiency, the nomenclature as a vaccine is erroneous, and a personal anecdotal experience conveyed regarding the safety of providing this gene-'therapy' 'vaccine' to pregnant women.
Ivermectin effective and documented studies in Africa
An excellent review, perhaps the most comprehensive
See also; Dr. Ryan Cole Idaho Interview Vaccine 2108
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/category/vaccines/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMXKgRaWyx6mXRfc8m4d4DA/videos
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCEMENT - We are past the pandemic phase. This is a Vitamin D deficiency pandemic! Vitamin D, the essential pro-hormone, will stop a Cytokine Storm.
Risk Factors, masks are insanity, the best 'mask' is a healthy immune system, normal flu seasons are actually related to Vitamin D deficiency, the nomenclature as a vaccine is erroneous, and a personal anecdotal experience conveyed regarding the safety of providing this gene-'therapy' 'vaccine' to pregnant women.
Ivermectin effective and documented studies in Africa
An excellent review, perhaps the most comprehensive
See also; Dr. Ryan Cole Idaho Interview Vaccine 2108
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/category/vaccines/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMXKgRaWyx6mXRfc8m4d4DA/videos
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
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