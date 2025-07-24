Gold Revaluation Theory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if the U.S. government revalued gold to $20,000/oz to "pay down" debt? Sounds like a solution—until you realize it’s a global gold heist by central bankers. With no real audit since 1956, does the U.S. even have the gold it claims? Or is it all rehypothecated paper promises?
#GoldRevaluation #DebtReset #GoldHeist #FinancialCollapse #SoundMoney
