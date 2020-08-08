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Anunnaki in the Light Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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64 views • August 08, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/anunnaki-in-the-light-channeled-by-karl-mollison-07jan2020/
The Anunnaki are an ancient race of beings going back 5 billion
years. Their individual lifespans are approximately 1 million years.
Among the Dark Aliens now controlling the Earth and its inhabitants
they are considered the apex race in a tenuous alliance with the
Arcturians (& their creation - the soul-less Greys) and the Reptilians.
The Anunnaki are technologically very advanced, but spiritually bereft
and in a state of disconnection from the Divine and their Creator that
threatens their survival. Their only hope for survival is the success of
the Divine Human Free Will Experiment of which we are all a part and
from a soul level - willing volunteers. We still have much to learn about
them and the healing challenge that faces us in our partnership
with Creator the the Divine Realm.
The Anunnaki are an ancient race of beings going back 5 billion
years. Their individual lifespans are approximately 1 million years.
Among the Dark Aliens now controlling the Earth and its inhabitants
they are considered the apex race in a tenuous alliance with the
Arcturians (& their creation - the soul-less Greys) and the Reptilians.
The Anunnaki are technologically very advanced, but spiritually bereft
and in a state of disconnection from the Divine and their Creator that
threatens their survival. Their only hope for survival is the success of
the Divine Human Free Will Experiment of which we are all a part and
from a soul level - willing volunteers. We still have much to learn about
them and the healing challenge that faces us in our partnership
with Creator the the Divine Realm.
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