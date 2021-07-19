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Election Audits Explained
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61 views • July 19, 2021
Election Audits Explained
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/Election-Audits-Explained--DefendingTheRepublic:a?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK&;lid=82dae4a6a76f87c236b15a816df091b82c20d3cf
An overview of the different types of election audits and an explanation of why we are demanding forensic audits.
For more information, visit:
https://election-integrity.info
https://defendingtherepublic.org
Here is a link to the full audit report:
https://www.scribd.com/document/511011153/Post-Election-Audits-Verifying-Election-Integrity
https://rumble.com/viaxgn-audits-explained.html
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/Election-Audits-Explained--DefendingTheRepublic:a?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK&;lid=82dae4a6a76f87c236b15a816df091b82c20d3cf
An overview of the different types of election audits and an explanation of why we are demanding forensic audits.
For more information, visit:
https://election-integrity.info
https://defendingtherepublic.org
Here is a link to the full audit report:
https://www.scribd.com/document/511011153/Post-Election-Audits-Verifying-Election-Integrity
https://rumble.com/viaxgn-audits-explained.html
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