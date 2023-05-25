Vänligen donera omgående och generöst till internet tidningen The Exposé:https://expose-news.com/2023/05/14/the-expose-may-fundraising-campaign/
Kommande event Lördagen 27 maj:
Family United, "Keep families together", 16:00, Medborgarplatsen, Stockholm,
Upprättelse Hästmannen, 09:00-heldag, Sjöeryd 3, Nässjö.
Demokratifest Umeå, 12:00-14:00, Renmarkstorget, Umeå.
Kommande event tisdagen 30 maj:
Bevara Lycksele BB, 18:30, torget Lycksele
