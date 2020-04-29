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#DavidKnightShow FULL SHOW: America Held Hostage – Day 44
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17 views • April 29, 2020
Wuhan coronavirus used by elite to obtain more power
On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue to document the takeover of America as fear surrounding coronavirus is used by the establishment to tighten their chokehold on the country.
Remember to share this highly censored transmission to join Infowars in the fight to save free speech.
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On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue to document the takeover of America as fear surrounding coronavirus is used by the establishment to tighten their chokehold on the country.
Remember to share this highly censored transmission to join Infowars in the fight to save free speech.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
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