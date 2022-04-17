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Dr. Lee Merritt | Behind Bioweapons, Mind Control, and C-19 Viral Makeup
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423 views • April 17, 2022
Ep 97: Behind Bioweapons, Mind Control, and C-19 Viral Makeup with Dr. Lee Merritt - Apr 13, 2022
In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dr. Lee Merritt to the show to discuss the viral makeup of COVID-19 as well as the jab. Dr. Lee Merritt masterfully connects the dots to how both the virus and the jab are being used as a bioweapon, accepted through mass mind control. She points to historical evidence and threads together today's post-vax side effects, origins of the virus, connections with Ukraine, and the debasement of critical first responders to enlighten listeners of the magnitude regarding this tyrannical agenda.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rokfin.com/post/82543 - Apr 13, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | Behind Bioweapons, Mind Control, and C-19 Viral Makeup
Dr Lee Merritt, Behind Bioweapons, Mind Control, and C19 Viral Makeup, Courtenay Turner, Apr 13 2022
In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dr. Lee Merritt to the show to discuss the viral makeup of COVID-19 as well as the jab. Dr. Lee Merritt masterfully connects the dots to how both the virus and the jab are being used as a bioweapon, accepted through mass mind control. She points to historical evidence and threads together today's post-vax side effects, origins of the virus, connections with Ukraine, and the debasement of critical first responders to enlighten listeners of the magnitude regarding this tyrannical agenda.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rokfin.com/post/82543 - Apr 13, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | Behind Bioweapons, Mind Control, and C-19 Viral Makeup
Dr Lee Merritt, Behind Bioweapons, Mind Control, and C19 Viral Makeup, Courtenay Turner, Apr 13 2022
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