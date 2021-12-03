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A Look At Silver - Is It A Turkey?
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211 views • December 03, 2021
A Look At Silver - Is It A Turkey? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Thanksgiving Dinner Has Gotten More Expensive... Unless It’s Priced in Silver and Gold
Priced in gold, the cost of turkey day has fallen a whopping 78.4%! From 0.125 ounces to 0.027. It took 8.3 ounces of silver to fund your Grandma’s turkey feast in 2001, but now it only takes 2.1 ounces.
Watch this video on A Look At Silver - Is It A Turkey?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption A Look At Silver - Is It A Turkey?
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Thanksgiving Dinner Has Gotten More Expensive... Unless It’s Priced in Silver and Gold
Priced in gold, the cost of turkey day has fallen a whopping 78.4%! From 0.125 ounces to 0.027. It took 8.3 ounces of silver to fund your Grandma’s turkey feast in 2001, but now it only takes 2.1 ounces.
Watch this video on A Look At Silver - Is It A Turkey?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption A Look At Silver - Is It A Turkey?
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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