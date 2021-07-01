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COVID-19 church closed down could be to replace Satanist pedophile cannibal pastors with scapegoat clones
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172 views • July 01, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
The COVID-19 home lockdown quarantine “closing down of all churches” may be for the purpose of replacing the pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors and church leaders with fake clones so that they can escape to Mars planet or their Draco Empire space fleets before God’s judgment wrath comes upon the earth
The reason why Satan Lucifer and the AntiChrist may have used the fake COVID-19 plandemic lie, in order to close down all the churches while letting millions of Jezebel’s feminist witches to demonstrate on the streets, may be because there are so many Illuminati NWO Satanist faction Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal New Age Wicca witch feminist “women’s equality” “gay mafia elites” church pastors and female church leaders. The Illuminati “black sun” rival Satanist faction Nazi SS soldiers have to replace them with clones, so that the original Draco avatar elites can go into a different human clone avatar body or go back to the Mars planet cities or go back to their Draco Empire space fleet or go back to the Galactic Federation Council headquarters. Their scapegoat clones on earth cannot escape the Western feminist nations, because the Western feminist nations are under restricted travel, and the White House and Capitol buildings are fenced off and guarded 24 hours a day. The videos of their clones’ arrests and executions may be shown to the dumb sinful wicked human homo-sapiens specie populace who receive the “Mark of the Beast,” in order to satisfy their anger and disgust, and so that they will welcome the AntiChrist and Donald Trump as heroes and their savior messiah of humankind from the Draco Satanists that have ruled earth for thousands of years since the Garden of Eden and Atlantis. After we real Christians get raptured into heaven, and the Tribulation Saint Christians are martyred by the AntiChrist, and they depopulate 99% of the human homo-sapiens specie populace, they may show the videos of all the Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirit church pastors’ and church leaders’ LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking rituals to the people who receive the COVID-19 4th vaccine microneedle patch biometric ID tattoo Luciferase AI femtobot gene-changing QFS digital currency 5G remote assassination weapon “Mark of the Beast,” just like they showed the German populace the Nazi holocaust camps after the war. They would be so angered and disgusted by the rape and sodomy of children, and skinning them alive, and sawing their arms and legs off alive, and ripping out their organs alive, and gauging out their eyes, and eating them alive, and drinking their adrenochrome blood, and decorating their basement walls with the human children’s genitals as trophies, that the people who receive the “Mark of the Beast,” and who no longer have humans souls that can connect with God, will demand the end to all religions and churches and God, and demand a one-world alien religion under the AntiChrist. They would be hive-mind controlled by the neurolink system, so it would be very easy to control their minds.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
The COVID-19 home lockdown quarantine “closing down of all churches” may be for the purpose of replacing the pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors and church leaders with fake clones so that they can escape to Mars planet or their Draco Empire space fleets before God’s judgment wrath comes upon the earth
The reason why Satan Lucifer and the AntiChrist may have used the fake COVID-19 plandemic lie, in order to close down all the churches while letting millions of Jezebel’s feminist witches to demonstrate on the streets, may be because there are so many Illuminati NWO Satanist faction Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal New Age Wicca witch feminist “women’s equality” “gay mafia elites” church pastors and female church leaders. The Illuminati “black sun” rival Satanist faction Nazi SS soldiers have to replace them with clones, so that the original Draco avatar elites can go into a different human clone avatar body or go back to the Mars planet cities or go back to their Draco Empire space fleet or go back to the Galactic Federation Council headquarters. Their scapegoat clones on earth cannot escape the Western feminist nations, because the Western feminist nations are under restricted travel, and the White House and Capitol buildings are fenced off and guarded 24 hours a day. The videos of their clones’ arrests and executions may be shown to the dumb sinful wicked human homo-sapiens specie populace who receive the “Mark of the Beast,” in order to satisfy their anger and disgust, and so that they will welcome the AntiChrist and Donald Trump as heroes and their savior messiah of humankind from the Draco Satanists that have ruled earth for thousands of years since the Garden of Eden and Atlantis. After we real Christians get raptured into heaven, and the Tribulation Saint Christians are martyred by the AntiChrist, and they depopulate 99% of the human homo-sapiens specie populace, they may show the videos of all the Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirit church pastors’ and church leaders’ LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking rituals to the people who receive the COVID-19 4th vaccine microneedle patch biometric ID tattoo Luciferase AI femtobot gene-changing QFS digital currency 5G remote assassination weapon “Mark of the Beast,” just like they showed the German populace the Nazi holocaust camps after the war. They would be so angered and disgusted by the rape and sodomy of children, and skinning them alive, and sawing their arms and legs off alive, and ripping out their organs alive, and gauging out their eyes, and eating them alive, and drinking their adrenochrome blood, and decorating their basement walls with the human children’s genitals as trophies, that the people who receive the “Mark of the Beast,” and who no longer have humans souls that can connect with God, will demand the end to all religions and churches and God, and demand a one-world alien religion under the AntiChrist. They would be hive-mind controlled by the neurolink system, so it would be very easy to control their minds.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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