Keith Lane, Dave Corporon and Jack Talercio's footages

Picture - from left to right: Keith, Dave & then Jack

Video - each were operating their own camera on that day and their recordings turned documentary, "Capturing 9/11 - Stories from Behind the Lens" [2002], captured some of the closest footage of Tower 2 collapsing. Jack even made it briefly to the Plaza before retreating!





"It just crossed my mine, how bad it had to be up there, if that's their choice" - Keith

"so black you couldn't see your hand in front of your face, and at that point was the only time I realized I stayed too long" - Dave

"it looked like a nuclear holocaust, it was like a mess, downtown turned into a warzone" - Jack



