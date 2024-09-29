BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Keith Lane, Dave Corporon and Jack Talercio's footages
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 7 months ago

Picture - from left to right: Keith, Dave & then Jack

Video - each were operating their own camera on that day and their recordings turned documentary, "Capturing 9/11 - Stories from Behind the Lens" [2002], captured some of the closest footage of Tower 2 collapsing. Jack even made it briefly to the Plaza before retreating!


-------


"It just crossed my mine, how bad it had to be up there, if that's their choice" - Keith

"so black you couldn't see your hand in front of your face, and at that point was the only time I realized I stayed too long" - Dave

"it looked like a nuclear holocaust, it was like a mess, downtown turned into a warzone" - Jack


Keywords
collapsewtccapturing 911keith lanedave corporonjack talercio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy