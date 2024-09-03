Exposing the Global Deception: Dr David Martin and Jonathan Otto

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Read about Dr David Martin here: https://www.davidmartin.world/about/
He is a national intelligence analyst, specialising in patents. He has spoken about various biological patents revealing the criminal empire building a pandemic industry, such as at this interview: https://rumble.com/veci33-plandemic-2-david-e-martin.html
In this clip of Exposing the Global Deception, Dr Martin knits together the connections between the World Health Organization, Wellcome Trust, Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation, Carnegie Foundation and others, with evidence of eugenics intent.
Public health has been weaponised.
VIDEO SOURCE: https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1824951276796355025