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PSYCHOPATH MATT HANCOCK IS BACK AND HAS DISCOVERED A NEW VARIANT OF COVID-19
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80 views • December 15, 2020
This Shit Is Ridiculous Now, the Psychopathic Little Cunt Matt Hancock Returns and Surprise Surprise.. They Have Discovered a "New Variant" of the.... Wait for It .... Deadly Disease That Is Covid-19. Its So Deadly that 99% Survive it. This Is So Laughable Now They Cant Even Pretend or Care About How Much Shit Comes Out of Their Mouths. A New Variant of a Virus That Has Never Even Been Isolated. Right Ok. The British 'Government' Is Over.
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