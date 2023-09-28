Create New Account
Trump Defends Pro-Choice Comments: Abortion Flip Flop Enrages Ardent Pro-Life Supporters
Published 17 hours ago

Stew Peters Show


Sep 27, 2023


The backlash from Trump’s pro abortion comments continues.

Musician Bryson Gray is here to talk about Trump’s flip flop on the issue of abortion.

The Pro-Life agenda is not optional.

We will not abandon our principles and allow the murder of babies.

Trump’s comments are a complete mockery of the Christian faith.

Trump is retreating to his old New York Democrat ways on the issue of abortion.

Trump is taking the pro-life vote for granted because he changed the SCOTUS makeup which ended RoeVWade.

That being said, there is a spirit of idolatry surrounding Donald Trump.

Some Trump supporters think he can do no wrong.

President Trump needs to humble himself before the Lord and repent.

Pray for President Trump.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3leyxp-trump-defends-pro-choice-comments-abortion-flip-flop-enrages-ardent-pro-lif.html

trumppresidentmurderscotusabortionbabiespro-lifepro-choiceroe v wadesupportersidolatrypraybryson grayflip flopstew petersmockery of christian faith

