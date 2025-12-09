BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Selective amnesia? or Trump pretends he did not agree to release evidence of deadly Caribbean strike just 5 days before
1 day ago

Selective amnesia? Trump pretends he did not agree to release evidence of deadly Caribbean strike

On December 3, Trump told a reporter that he has no problem with releasing the video of a follow-up strike on an unarmed speedboat in the Caribbean – one that ostensibly depicted the survivors of the initial strike being killed rather than taken into custody.

On December 8, when asked by another reporter about that statement, Trump outright denied saying what he said and claims it is “fake news.”

That’s business as usual in the White House nowadays, it seems.

