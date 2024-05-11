Federal Income Tax Scam, It's not what you think w/ Freedom Law School, Peymon Mottahedeh

Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shopShow more
Red Pill Expo: Purchase a ticket or view the line up to the Red Pill Expo at https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/211/ (Use code "sarah" or "sarahw" to save 10%)
Peymon Mottahedeh founder of the Freedom Law School joins the program to discuss how he helps people safely stop paying federal taxes. He explains why its a scam and how the constitution and the law does not support it. Many people talk about this, but he stands by his words so completely that his organization guarantees you will be safe by covering legal fees and costs if there are repercussions. You can watch him at the upcoming Red Pill Expo on June 15-17 at https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/211/ (Use code "sarah" or "sarahw" to save 10%)
Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com
Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Show less
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:2a9403c83546ad4f
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.