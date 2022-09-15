Differences Between Governing Party Dissension in the Communist China and the United States

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https://gnews.org/post/p1l61128f
During the Grand Live Broadcast on September 11th, Miles Guo emphasized once again that the Whistleblower Movement will not participate in the partisan conflicts in the United States. He also provided a detailed analysis of the differences between the two-party system in American politics and the conflict within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).