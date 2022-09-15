Differences Between Governing Party Dissension in the Communist China and the United States

https://gnews.org/post/p1l61128f
During the Grand Live Broadcast on September 11th, Miles Guo emphasized once again that the Whistleblower Movement will not participate in the partisan conflicts in the United States. He also provided a detailed analysis of the differences between the two-party system in American politics and the conflict within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.