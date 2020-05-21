© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaikų grobimo įstatymas iki Mantuko (2013-2014)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • May 21, 2020
vaiku grobimo istatymas 2014 nebuvo priimtas nes pasipriesino tuometine Tevynes sajunga kai joje nebuvo vado Majausko. Istatymas stume socialdemokratai, darbieciai, tvarka ir teisingumas, net dalis drasos kelio. V Uspaskih net 2020 metais apie tai suokia senas geras kalbas - jei gerai auklejat niekas neatims.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.