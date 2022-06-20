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https://gnews.org/post/p7j7d4aa
06/18/2022 Spotlight on China: About 200 major Chinese property developers are now facing $26 billion of debts, fueling the ongoing debt crisis in the sector. Moody had issued 91 downgrades for high yield Chinese property developers in the last nine months. Reuters reported that China’s property market outlook is expected to remain weak for the whole year