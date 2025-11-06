New War between Israel & Lebanon is nearing, as Israel keeps striking

A new war between Israel and Lebanon is nearing.

Israel Today reports: “The Lebanese Army refuses to vacate its positions in southern Lebanon that Israel is striking, despite IDF warnings.”

Israeli Broadcasting Corp: “If the Lebanese Army does not disarm Hezbollah, Israel will do it.”

Tonight’s strikes on Kfar Dunin were reportedly scaled back after Lebanese troops refused to withdraw. The town’s mayor confirmed that the army “still occupies its positions.”

UNIFIL condemned the Israeli attacks as violations of UN Resolution 1701, warning they jeopardize diplomacy and civilian safety.

Maybe Trump could claim this as the 9th war he’s ‘stopped' after he started it.

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H strategic bombers have once again appeared near the coast of Venezuela.

Azerbaijan hosts first-ever NATO delegation in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan will now transition its military to NATO standards, working closely with Turkey to modernize and phase out Russian-made weapons.

NATO officials called Azerbaijan a “valuable partner.”

Kazakhstan will join the Abraham Accords.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to formally announce Astana’s entry during his meeting with President Trump tomorrow.

Kazakhstan already maintains diplomatic relations with Israel — but this move signals a deeper alignment between Central Asia and the U.S.–Israel–Gulf bloc.