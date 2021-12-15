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WATCH: Woman curses at, hits peaceful pro-life activist with sign outside Florida abortion center
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230 views • December 15, 2021
A pro-life activist was recently assaulted outside an abortion center in Florida during a witness in defense of the unborn.

Tom Messe, a LifeSiteNews donor, was assaulted while taking part in a pro-life demonstration in Pensacola on December 11. A woman approached the group, took one of their signs, and began hitting Messe with it, causing his phone to fall out of his hands. The encounter, which was caught on video, is currently being investigated by police.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy