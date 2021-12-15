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WATCH: Woman curses at, hits peaceful pro-life activist with sign outside Florida abortion center
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230 views • December 15, 2021
A pro-life activist was recently assaulted outside an abortion center in Florida during a witness in defense of the unborn.
Tom Messe, a LifeSiteNews donor, was assaulted while taking part in a pro-life demonstration in Pensacola on December 11. A woman approached the group, took one of their signs, and began hitting Messe with it, causing his phone to fall out of his hands. The encounter, which was caught on video, is currently being investigated by police.
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Tom Messe, a LifeSiteNews donor, was assaulted while taking part in a pro-life demonstration in Pensacola on December 11. A woman approached the group, took one of their signs, and began hitting Messe with it, causing his phone to fall out of his hands. The encounter, which was caught on video, is currently being investigated by police.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Prolife_Assault_121521
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_Brighteon_Prolife_Assault_121521
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
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