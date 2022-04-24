FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Preach The Word, 2 Timothy 4:1-5, 20220424

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Preach The Word, Be Ready: In Season And Out Of Season:

2 Timothy 4:1-5, 1st Day of the Week, April 24, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ offered to redeem me.

Glorious Father, Your Holy Spirit confirms that all Scripture is given by Your inspiration, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of GOD may be perfect, thoroughly furnished onto all good works. Also, Your Holy Word:

1 Commands me in Your presence and of my LORD Jesus Christ, who will judge the living and the dead at His appearing and His kingdom:

2 To herald and preach Your Word! To keep my sense of urgency [to stand by, be at hand and ready], whether the opportunity seems to be favorable or unfavorable. [Whether it is convenient or inconvenient, whether it is welcome or rejected, I as a preacher of Your Word must show people in what way their lives are wrong and sinful.] And convince them, rebuking and correcting, warning and urging and encouraging them, being unflagging and inexhaustible in patience and teaching.

3 For the prophesied time is being fulfilled when some Christians will not tolerate sound and wholesome instruction, but, having ears itching [for something pleasing and gratifying], gather to themselves pastors chosen to satisfy their own liking and to foster the errors and some traditions they hold,

4 And will turn aside from hearing the Gospel Truth and wander off into unscriptural traditions they inherited.

5 As for me, I must be calm and cool and steady, accept and suffer unflinchingly every accusation and hardship, doing the work of an evangelist, fully performing all the duties of my LORD’s ministry.

Merciful Father, please continue to make me a spiritual blessing who imitates Christ as the Apostle Paul did, and prayerfully strives for Righteousness, Self-Control, and Judgment to come. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Timothy 4:1-5 personalized Amplified Bible, Classic Edition, AMPC)

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