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Happy Independence Day from Bill the Butcher
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10 views • July 04, 2021
Bill the Butcher wishes you a happy 4th and asks that you celebrate loudly, and carry the torch of liberty. Independence and Freedom are not for meek men, but for strong patriots.
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