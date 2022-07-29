We’re the Experiment?!? | Making Sense of the Madness

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Is the system being demoralized?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Adam B. Coleman about prison reform, the legal system, and the marxist effects on society.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-547/
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