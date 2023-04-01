CÓMO LOS ROCKEFELLER MATARON LA MEDICINA NATURAL, CREANDO LA MAFIA FARMACÉUTICA $$$ ENFERMANDO/MATANDO CON LOS EFECTOS ADVERSOS DE LOS MEDICAMENTOS

Conoce cómo inició la mafia de la farmacéutica cuando los Rockefellers hace 1 siglo trataron de matar estratégicamente la medicina natural, los naturópatas, la homeopatía, los curanderos para con los petroquímicos fabricar medicinas químicas, copias de moléculas que hacían las mismas funciones que las plantas. CONSTRUYERON LA MAFIA Y NEGOCIO FARMACÉUTICO, DE HOSPITALES Y TRATARON DE DESTRUIR A LOS NATURÓPATAS Y HOMEÓPATAS EN ESTADOS UNIDOS, CREARON INSTITUCIONES Y ASOCIACIONES MÉDICAS, CAMBIARON LAS LEYES, ETC. Hoy en día, vivimos envenedados con alopatía que causa efectos adversos, un medicamento cura aparentemente una enfermedad pero causa otras enfermedades. TODO POR DINERO Y PODER, CONTROLAR A LA POBLACIÓN.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.