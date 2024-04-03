🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: MICHELLE OBAMA HAS ANNOUNCED THAT SHE WILL BE RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT.

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Michelle announced to the shock of everyone that she will be following her husband’s footsteps and run for President in 2024 as a man to also stand in unison with Transgenders.

Michelle stated: Barrack made it legal for these people to marry, he helped created a beautiful nation where we can wake up and decide what to be, the real definition of an American dream. So why not? I decided to wake up and run as a male to push my husband’s vision to the next level and save America from Donald Trump.”