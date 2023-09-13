Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robert Kennedy Jr on Autism & Vaccines late 2000s
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
18 Subscribers
48 views
Published a day ago

(anyone who knows the actual date of this speech, please share in comments)
RFK Jr address the public in front of Congress exposing how the CDC ignored the scientific findings linking heavy metals in vaccines to autism.
(The original video was removed from Youtube.)
This clip was extracted from Dr Tent's "Internal Overhaul" 2010 lecture: https://youtu.be/QIbBevkfc-k?si=rqHMrQiYwF-NCoAt

Keywords
autismrfkjrvasccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket