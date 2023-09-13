Robert Kennedy Jr on Autism & Vaccines late 2000s

(anyone who knows the actual date of this speech, please share in comments)

RFK Jr address the public in front of Congress exposing how the CDC ignored the scientific findings linking heavy metals in vaccines to autism.

(The original video was removed from Youtube.)

This clip was extracted from Dr Tent's "Internal Overhaul" 2010 lecture: https://youtu.be/QIbBevkfc-k?si=rqHMrQiYwF-NCoAt

